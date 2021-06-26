LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 238 ($3.11). LondonMetric Property shares last traded at GBX 238 ($3.11), with a volume of 1,105,643 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 248.33 ($3.24).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 695.84. The stock has a market cap of £2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 8.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.10. This represents a yield of 1.01%. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In other news, insider Martin McGann sold 162,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.07), for a total transaction of £382,300.35 ($499,477.85). Also, insider Katerina Patmore purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £11,800 ($15,416.78).

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

