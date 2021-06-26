Lossless (LSS) Trading Down 54.7% Over Last Week

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Over the last seven days, Lossless has traded 54.7% lower against the dollar. One Lossless coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000465 BTC on exchanges. Lossless has a total market capitalization of $558,893.96 and approximately $477,898.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00044814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00165586 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00094354 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,667.59 or 0.99748106 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,778,655 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

