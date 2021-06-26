LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.72.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial stock opened at $142.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.28. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $72.27 and a fifty-two week high of $159.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.92.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 7.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $1,741,671.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $2,407,869.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,609 shares in the company, valued at $33,909,825.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,628 shares of company stock worth $19,425,872. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $272,964,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 16,373.5% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 852,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,121,000 after purchasing an additional 846,835 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 252.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,470,000 after purchasing an additional 759,374 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $78,572,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $71,401,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.