Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.95. Luby’s shares last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 86,228 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $120.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70.

Get Luby's alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luby’s in the first quarter worth $25,000. Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luby’s in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luby’s in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luby’s in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Luby’s by 2.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 9,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Luby's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Luby's Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, senior living facility, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Luby's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luby's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.