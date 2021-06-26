Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 785,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,350 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.07% of Lumen Technologies worth $10,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $948,279,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,805,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,812,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,426,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,873,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.03.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

