Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.86

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.86 and traded as low as C$10.75. Lundin Gold shares last traded at C$10.90, with a volume of 129,523 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.47.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.86.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$177.28 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 0.9800001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer David Dicaire sold 13,800 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.65, for a total transaction of C$146,910.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$442,328.84.

Lundin Gold Company Profile (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

