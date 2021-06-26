Lympo (LYM) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.49 Million

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded down 17.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. During the last seven days, Lympo has traded 37.7% lower against the US dollar. Lympo has a market capitalization of $7.49 million and $356,499.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lympo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00052967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00020236 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.95 or 0.00590038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00038212 BTC.

Lympo Coin Profile

Lympo (LYM) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Lympo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

