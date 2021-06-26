Lympo Market Token (LMT) Trading Down 43.4% Over Last 7 Days

Lympo Market Token (CURRENCY:LMT) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 26th. Over the last week, Lympo Market Token has traded 43.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lympo Market Token has a market cap of $7.66 million and $299,167.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lympo Market Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000754 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00044371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00165645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00091719 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,034.27 or 0.99772190 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Lympo Market Token Profile

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io

Lympo Market Token Coin Trading

