LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 146,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 29,668 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $15,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,535,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $470,786,000 after acquiring an additional 77,852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $317,032,000 after buying an additional 80,206 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,952,000 after buying an additional 26,430 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,598,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,382,000 after buying an additional 275,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,505,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $138,009,000 after buying an additional 90,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB opened at $101.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $61.52 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.38.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.