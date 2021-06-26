Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Stock Holdings Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,198,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,737 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.32% of Mack-Cali Realty worth $18,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,866,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,252,000 after acquiring an additional 70,146 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLI opened at $17.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.65 and a beta of 1.04. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

In other news, Director A. Akiva Katz acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,493,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,333 shares in the company, valued at $238,214.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders bought 470,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,716,491 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mack-Cali Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

