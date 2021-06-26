Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 74.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,736 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Magellan Health worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Health in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Health in the first quarter worth $73,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Magellan Health by 13.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Health in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Health stock opened at $94.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.67 and a 12 month high of $95.43.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

