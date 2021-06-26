Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,910,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Magnite worth $79,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Magnite during the 1st quarter worth $343,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Magnite in the first quarter valued at $11,984,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Magnite by 350.0% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Magnite in the first quarter valued at $497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul Caine sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $491,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,919.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $165,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 271,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,994,092.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 513,813 shares of company stock worth $17,355,443. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $36.50 on Friday. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $64.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.30. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.19 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

