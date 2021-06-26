Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.77. Magyar Bancorp shares last traded at $14.77, with a volume of 7,522 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Magyar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.83 million, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.45.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 7.24%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Magyar Bancorp stock. M3F Inc. grew its position in Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,681 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,917 shares during the period. Magyar Bancorp comprises 2.6% of M3F Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. M3F Inc. owned 7.93% of Magyar Bancorp worth $6,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGYR)

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also offers residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate, commercial business, and construction loans; and consumer loans, which consist of home equity lines of credit and stock-secured demand loans.

