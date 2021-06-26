MANTRA DAO Price Down 30.3% Over Last Week (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0972 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar. MANTRA DAO has a market capitalization of $30.17 million and approximately $6.57 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00052702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00020291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.64 or 0.00587563 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000297 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00038591 BTC.

About MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO (CRYPTO:OM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 310,533,174 coins. The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao . The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

