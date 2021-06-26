Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$26.03. Maple Leaf Foods shares last traded at C$26.00, with a volume of 342,910 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MFI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Maple Leaf Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$34.00 to C$36.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.87. The stock has a market cap of C$3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.43.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will post 1.5899999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.11%.

About Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.