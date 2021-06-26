Maple Market Cap Reaches $4.49 Million (MPL)

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 26th. In the last seven days, Maple has traded down 30.1% against the dollar. One Maple coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.95 or 0.00021784 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maple has a market capitalization of $4.49 million and approximately $21,375.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00052601 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00020426 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $184.46 or 0.00578182 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00037908 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

Maple is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Maple

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

