Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,219,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 607,626 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.17% of Marathon Oil worth $98,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 65,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 65,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 28,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $744,525.00. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,667 shares of company stock worth $1,926,896 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRO opened at $14.07 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.24.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -13.79%.

Several research analysts have commented on MRO shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.02.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

