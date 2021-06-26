MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $467.96 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $431.19 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.34. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 0.38.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. The firm had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.63%.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $553.33.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total value of $1,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.08, for a total transaction of $449,732.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,193,224.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

