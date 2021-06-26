MarketPeak (PEAK) Price Up 19.3% This Week

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One MarketPeak coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MarketPeak has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. MarketPeak has a market cap of $2.11 million and $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00052764 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00020350 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.36 or 0.00595713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000302 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00038808 BTC.

About MarketPeak

PEAK is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MarketPeak is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling MarketPeak

