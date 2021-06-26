Marlin (POND) Market Cap Hits $44.04 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Marlin has a market cap of $44.04 million and $3.78 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Marlin has traded down 30.8% against the dollar. One Marlin coin can now be bought for about $0.0598 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Marlin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00044746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00164435 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00094077 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,904.27 or 1.00004420 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin launched on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.