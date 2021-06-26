Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,659 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $12,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 421,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,377,000 after buying an additional 32,237 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 150,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $993,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $139.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $141.40.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

