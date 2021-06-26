Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 681.50 ($8.90). Marshalls shares last traded at GBX 678.50 ($8.86), with a volume of 291,668 shares traded.

MSLH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Marshalls from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Marshalls from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 782.75 ($10.23).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 718.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 565.42.

In other news, insider Martyn Coffey sold 149,126 shares of Marshalls stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 705 ($9.21), for a total value of £1,051,338.30 ($1,373,580.22). Also, insider Avis Darzins acquired 1,425 shares of Marshalls stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 694 ($9.07) per share, with a total value of £9,889.50 ($12,920.70). Insiders have purchased a total of 1,468 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,379 in the last ninety days.

Marshalls Company Profile (LON:MSLH)

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

