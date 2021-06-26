Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $284.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MASI shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Masimo alerts:

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $244.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.90. Masimo has a twelve month low of $203.81 and a twelve month high of $284.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.96 and a beta of 0.75.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Masimo had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Masimo by 0.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 200,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,020,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Masimo by 16.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,875,000 after buying an additional 24,784 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Masimo by 88.6% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Masimo by 15.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 93,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,387,000 after buying an additional 12,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Recommended Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.