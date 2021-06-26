Mask Network (MASK) Price Hits $3.52 on Major Exchanges

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Over the last week, Mask Network has traded down 46.4% against the dollar. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $45.19 million and $26.39 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mask Network coin can currently be bought for about $3.52 or 0.00011177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mask Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00052313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00020016 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.89 or 0.00577025 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00037794 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network (CRYPTO:MASK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,826,666 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favorite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Mask Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mask Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mask Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mask Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mask Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.