Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 119,802 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,802 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $15,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 47.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,422,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,769,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,528,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 118,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock opened at $47.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.74.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.90%.

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

