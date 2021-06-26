Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 2,539,432 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 79.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 660,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,539,432 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.17% of NiSource worth $15,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NI. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in NiSource by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in NiSource by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 27,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in NiSource by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of NiSource by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of NiSource by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 76,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

In other news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Eric L. Butler bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.62. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 69.72, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.31.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

