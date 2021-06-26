MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Stock Holdings Lessened by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,951 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in MasTec by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in MasTec by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in MasTec by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

MTZ stock opened at $107.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.09. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MasTec news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $142,339.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $360,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,635.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTZ shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.45.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

