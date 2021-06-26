Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Hits $0.0004

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. One Master Contract Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $244,763.78 and approximately $108,593.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Master Contract Token has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,879.79 or 0.05677453 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00123767 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

