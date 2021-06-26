Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,612,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,919 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 0.3% of Credit Suisse AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.16% of Mastercard worth $573,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Mastercard by 431.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,444,000 after purchasing an additional 203,448 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $782,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $4.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $379.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,983,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,365. The stock has a market cap of $376.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.13, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $370.88.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.46.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

