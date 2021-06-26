Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BTIG Research upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in Match Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $161.99 on Friday. Match Group has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $174.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 88.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

