Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,451 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $161.99 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $174.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.02. The company has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 88.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,660.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.70.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

