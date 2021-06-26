Maxim Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $11.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 114.84% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Aethlon Medical from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of AEMD traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,152,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,743,494. Aethlon Medical has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $62.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. On average, analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $622,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

