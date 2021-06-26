McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Sold by RK Capital Management LLC

RK Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the quarter. McGrath RentCorp makes up 1.8% of RK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. RK Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of McGrath RentCorp worth $9,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,277,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,994,000 after purchasing an additional 309,807 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 23,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 399,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,534 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,000 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 750 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $63,772.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $290,133. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MGRC traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $81.00. 402,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,063. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $49.37 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $121.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

