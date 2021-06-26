Mchain (MAR) Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded up 67.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Mchain has a total market capitalization of $49,676.19 and approximately $15.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mchain has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007869 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000143 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000108 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 62.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000253 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Mchain Coin Profile

Mchain (MAR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 64,873,150 coins. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mchain’s official website is mchain.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Mchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

