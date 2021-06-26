Mdex (MDX) Hits Market Capitalization of $767.00 Million

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Mdex has a total market cap of $767.00 million and $45.48 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex coin can now be purchased for $1.53 or 0.00004847 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00044596 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00164515 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00094158 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,633.47 or 1.00185545 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 501,150,223 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

