MediShares 24 Hour Volume Hits $177,139.00 (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. MediShares has a market capitalization of $4.72 million and $177,139.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediShares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MediShares has traded down 37.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MediShares Profile

MDS is a coin. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org . The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

MediShares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

