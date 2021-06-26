Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 19,202 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,202 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.70.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,626,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,390,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $48.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.52.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

