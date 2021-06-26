Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 2,821 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 9,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,224,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,935. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $141.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

