Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Boosts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 122.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 24,840.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,486 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $1,515,316,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in BlackRock by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 918,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $692,443,000 after purchasing an additional 286,678 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $155,021,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,066,000 after purchasing an additional 147,821 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock stock traded up $6.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $874.03. The company had a trading volume of 612,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,088. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $528.63 and a 12-month high of $890.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $853.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $893.83.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

