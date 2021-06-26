Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Boosts Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 112.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 132.4% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.33.

W.W. Grainger stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $442.94. The company had a trading volume of 284,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,265. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $291.22 and a 12-month high of $479.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $449.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815 over the last ninety days. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

