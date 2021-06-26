Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,436,290,000 after buying an additional 728,261 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $982,831,000 after acquiring an additional 313,907 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,590,000 after acquiring an additional 23,271 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,743,000 after acquiring an additional 767,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $506,839,000. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $6.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $550.55. 1,912,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,098. The firm has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $509.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $43,112,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 987,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,154,588.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,100 shares of company stock valued at $43,660,106. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

