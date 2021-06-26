Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 1,190 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1,637.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.14. 499,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,780. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.32 and a 12-month high of $124.95.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 12.88%.

In other news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,133.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WCN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.17.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

