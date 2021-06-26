Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 2,600 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,677. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.54. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.95 and a 12-month high of $106.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.84%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHRW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.89.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $1,737,972.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $222,931.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,821 shares of company stock worth $3,863,639. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

