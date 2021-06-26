Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 6,030 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 19.6% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 15,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,658,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 179.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 163,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after buying an additional 105,223 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. 69.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

PAYX traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.61. 3,146,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,511. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.01. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.96 and a 1-year high of $106.21.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,548,302.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

