Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 935 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 10.7% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Stryker by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after buying an additional 14,117 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.6% in the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.18.

SYK stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $263.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,415,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,731. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $172.35 and a 1 year high of $268.04. The stock has a market cap of $99.08 billion, a PE ratio of 71.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.