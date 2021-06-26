Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Cuts Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,021,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $2,288,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 445,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,888,772.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,647 shares of company stock valued at $21,717,282. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMUS traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.34. 3,376,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,522,201. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.43 and a 1-year high of $148.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.15. The stock has a market cap of $181.22 billion, a PE ratio of 59.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

TMUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.21.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

