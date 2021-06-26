Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Grows Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Newmont by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 427,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,598,000 after acquiring an additional 95,553 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Newmont by 9,756.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 16,684 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Newmont by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 158,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after acquiring an additional 15,146 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Newmont by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 49,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 12,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Newmont by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $280,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,361,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $123,524.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,514 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,773. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.68. 6,066,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,144,299. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.38. The company has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.71%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

