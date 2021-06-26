Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Align Technology by 2,679.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 363.9% in the first quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 19,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 84.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 109,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,143,000 after purchasing an additional 49,866 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 13.5% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at $371,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.75.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total value of $3,025,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total value of $4,101,671.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,396 shares of company stock worth $13,413,107 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN stock traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $614.98. 2,123,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,206. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.69 and a 1 year high of $647.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $593.11. The firm has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.95, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

