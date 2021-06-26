Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.77.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,567,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,261 shares in the company, valued at $40,017,266.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $230,026.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,045.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRV traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.72. 1,233,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,105. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $162.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.12.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.