Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,997 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 2,834 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $656,297.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,120.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $15,839,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,192 shares of company stock worth $63,081,699 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.87. The company had a trading volume of 14,312,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,726,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $180.00 and a one year high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $223.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.66.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.33.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

